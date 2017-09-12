Panther Football Team Off To A Good Start

by Steve Bradley

The Panthers travelled to Lake George High School to face the Lake George/Hadley-Lazurne War Eagles last Friday night for the 2017 season opener.

Both teams moved the ball up the field but both struggled to score until late in the first half.

The War Eagles struck first with just over two minutes left in the half with a three yard pass from quarterback Michael Johnson to Chris Becker. The run for the extra points failed.

A minute and a half later the Panthers scored. A pass from quarterback Sam Richard slipped through the fingers of Lucas Brogue and the ball continued on for another four yards into the hands of Nick Giordano, who caught the ball on the run and continued running for 70 yards until he was in the end zone with thirty seconds left in the half.

The Panthers’ extra point try failed and the teams went into the half with the score tied.

Hoosick Falls took the lead in the third quarter when Drew Hoag scored on a five yard run. Logan Brogue kicked the extra point to give the Panthers a 13 – 6 lead. Both teams had chances to tack on more points in the second half but were unable to and that score became the final score.

The Panthers offense was productive, gaining 368 total yards. Richard had a nice game, going 14 of 19 for 244 yards. Nick Giordano had 106 yards receiving, with Jeff Vincent adding 86 and A.J. Hurlburt catching 41 more. Drew Hoag ran for 73 yards to lead the ground attack.

Hoosick Falls plays at Corinth, Sept. 8, Friday evening beginning at 7 pm. The remainder of the schedule is: Sept. 15, Stillwater, at HFCS, 7 pm; Sept. 22, Coxsackie-Athens (to be played at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School), 7 pm; Sept. 29, at Fonda-Fultonville, 7 pm; Oct. 6, Holy Trinity, at HFCS, 7 pm; Oct. 13, Mechanicville at HFCS, 7 pm.

Other area game results: Stillwater 50, Corinth 13; Mechanicville 43, Fonda 19; Holy Trinity 13, Chatham 6; Tamarac 34, Coxsackie-Athens 30; Voorheesville 55, Cairo-Durham 13; Greenwich 35, Hoosic Valley 15; Cambridge 57, Rensselaer 0.