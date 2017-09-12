Mother Goose Jazz Band Wraps Up Concert Season At Brunswick Community Center

By Doug La Rocque

The band was formed 10 years ago by composer, musician and elementary school music teacher Josh Greenberg, who says on the band’s website, “as the father of three, I have seen how children instinctively respond to the Blues and to jazzy rhythms. They move, they sing…their response is uninhibited.” It was the same last Tuesday night, August 29, as the band completed the annual summer season of free concerts in Brunswick.

The band has won many an award for their work with children and has performed all around the Northeast, including First Night in New York City.

Greenberg, who once taught music at Berlin Central Schools, said their music is described as a body of works that reflects the natural spirit of playfulness in children, and through this, nurturing an appreciation for a variety of music styles.