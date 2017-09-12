Friday, September 15, 2017

Mother Goose Jazz Band Wraps Up Concert Season At Brunswick Community Center

September 12, 2017 

By Doug La Rocque
The band was formed 10 years ago by composer, musician and elementary school music teacher Josh Greenberg, who says on the band’s website, “as the father of three, I have seen how children instinctively respond to the Blues and to jazzy rhythms.  They move, they sing…their response is uninhibited.”  It was the same last Tuesday night, August 29, as the band completed the annual summer season of free concerts in Brunswick.

Mike Lawrence (upright bass) and Josh Greenberg (vocals, saxophone) performing on stage as they close out the Town of Brunswick Family Community Center Concert. Photo by Amy Modesti

The band has won many an award for their work with children and has performed all around the Northeast, including First Night in New York City.
Greenberg, who once taught music at Berlin Central Schools, said their music is described as a body of works that reflects the natural spirit of playfulness in children, and through this, nurturing an appreciation for a variety of music styles.

 

