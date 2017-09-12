Ladies Grab Opening Season Win, 3 – 0

The HFCS field hockey team got the season started on the right foot when they defeated Granville Friday on the home field. With the graduation of two players to Division I teams, and their teammates were pretty darn good too, it could be an interesting year making up for those players.

Lillian McCart scored the first goal of the new season with 18:15 left in the first half. There was no assist on the play. Later in the first half, with just under 14 minutes left, Hickey got the ball to Eliza Whitman, who turned and shot the ball past the Granville’s goalie to make the score 2 – 0 at the half.

McCart added her second goal of the game in the second half when she got the ball from Mackenzie Sprague and scored. The Panthers’ Zoe Gress had five saves in goal, while Lexy Zovistoski of Granville had six.

The Panthers play at Salem on Friday, September 11. Monday, September 11, Greenwich visits HFCS and Wednesday, September 13 Corinth will come to here to play.