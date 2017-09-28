It Was A Real Hullabaloo In Hoosick

By Doug La Rocque

The good folks of Hoosick Falls and surrounding towns gathered for the third time this past weekend, for music, great food and drink, a parade and generally just a change to kick back and enjoy their village.

It’s called Hoosick Hullabaloo, and it kicked off Friday with a “Glow Balls in the Night” Golf Tournament at the Hoosick Falls Country Club. Saturday brought hay rides, Music in Wood Park, a Chowder Fest.

Face Painting for the kids, a Petting Zoo, Barbecue and more. More as in the Hoosick Hues Color Run for children and adults. The course was one mile for youngsters five and up, with a 5K run for the adults. Festivities wrapped up Saturday with the “Hoosick is Illuminated” parade. If you could ride it, pull it or push it, or simply walk covered with lights, you were welcome to participate. The event was again sponsored by HACY3 (Hoosick Armory,Youth Center,and Community Coalition.