HAYC3 To Host First Hoosick Hues: Color Runs For Kids And Adults

Lace up your sneakers and put on your brightest whites for the first-ever Hoosick Hues: Color Fun Run! Part of the 3rd-annual Hoosick Hullabaloo, HAYC3 will host two Hoosick Hues Color Runs; one for children (ages five and up) and one for adults, on Saturday, September 23.

Starting time for the kids run is 2 pm. Participants will run a one-mile-course that takes them through five color zones where they’ll be doused in vibrant colors. The untimed run should take about thirty minutes and promises lots of smiles and colorful results for all.

An adult 5K starts at 2:30 pm and consist of five color zones. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female overall finishers. Top male and female runners in each of the following categories will also receive a medal: 14 & under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 & above.

The first fifty registrants for either Hoosick Hues Color Runs will receive a free “I ♥ Hoosick” bandana to sport for the race. The registration station will be located at Wood Memorial Park.

Runners should wear white clothing and be prepared to leave more colorful than they came!