Gruesome Crash On The Taconic Trail Claims A Life

By Doug La Rocque

Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Deputies say an Albany man was traveling way to fast on Route 2 (Taconic Trail) Sunday, September 24 when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tractor parked off the road in a pull off.

The victim was identified as 27 year old Tuu Nguyen. First Responders from the Petersburgh Fire Department found Nguyen unresponsive and not breathing next to his wrecked cycle. They immediately began CPR and were soon joined by members from the Petersburgh Ambulance Squad in a valiant effort to save his life.

A med flight helicopter was also called, and the victim was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a landing zone at the top of the trail, at the one time ski area. The Williamstown, Mass. fire department responded to set up that landing zone, and one of their members happened to be an emergency room doctor. He went immediately to the ambulance, but determined there was nothing further they could do, and pronounced Nguyen dead. Med flight was then canceled.

The accident occured a little after Noon on Sunday, just past the entrance to Taconic Farms, and not all that far from where a homeless man from Schenectady was killed in early August, when he crashed a stolen truck. State Police said alcohol was a contributing factor in that crash.