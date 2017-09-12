Berlin’s Fabulous Fall-Out Car  And Bike Show Is Coming

It’s that time once again, the weather is already turning cooler and many summer events are wrapping up. But in Berlin, there is a tradition every fall. The 12th version of the Fabulous Fall-Out Car and Bike Show will be held on Saturday, September 23 at the Berlin Fire House. The event is sponsored once again by the Berlin Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary, and runs from 10 am until 3 pm. Beside the great cars and bikes, the day features a DJ playing your favorite oldies, lots of good food at reasonable prices along with vendors and crafts. Registration is $10 the day of the show. The fire house is located at 11 Community Avenue in Berlin.