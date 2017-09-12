Berlin Soccer Teams Kick Off Wasaren League Play

By Doug La Rocque

Everyone in the Berlin School Community knew stepping up into the Wasaren League this year would be tough, and the results of the opening week of play proved that. Both the Boys and Girls teams traveled to Cropseyville to open play on Tuesday August 29 against one of the league’s perennial soccer powers, the Tamarac Bengals. According to Coach Art Schmich, the Mountaineers applied pressure throughout the first half, but surrendered two goals on counter attacks by the Bengals. The scenario repeated itself in the second half, and despite strong defensive efforts by Anthony Stanton and Seiji Akera, Tamarac again scored twice to post a 4-0 win. The Girl’s team went down by the same margin, with some defensive breakdowns again the reason for the Tamarac goals.