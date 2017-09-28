Annual Bark & Brew Nothing To Howl At

By Doug La Rocque

Upwards of 200 dogs brought their owners out this past Saturday to the Grafton Lakes State Park for the annual Bark & Brew.

The day was sunny and warm for this time of year, and the dogs made the most of it, many taking a swim in Long Pond or just relaxing on the beach.

There was also the suds. For $20, you were granted entrance into the tasting area (if 21 of course) where many craft beers, cider and mead where available for you to sample and raise a pint to a pooch.

Music for the day was provided by “The Stray Dogs Acoustical Band ( who else?). There were pet play areas, agility courses, raffles, food and assorted animal care vendors and rescue groups, with a portion of the proceeds from the vendors as well as all the raffle funds donated to regional animal rescue organizations. The event was organized this year by the Park’s America Corp representative Megan McCafferty, who Park Manager Melissa Ann Miller says put in many long hours to make the event the success it was.