Shopping At Hewitts Market Is Like Taking A Step Back In Time 

By Doug La Rocque

Nestled in since 1941 at the corner of Elm and Community Avenue in Berlin is Hewitt’s Market. Todd Hewitt’s grandfather bought the store back then, and it has passed on through his father to him.

Walk in there today, and they will still cut your beef and chicken fresh for you, cold cuts too. You will find Todd’s homemade honey for sale, maple syrup as well.

Out front a big bag of corn on a rolling stand. Pick how many ears you want and come inside an pay, they trust you.

Inside there are fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as refrigerated and frozen products. It epitomizes of the old fashioned country store

So how does a little store like Hewitts complete with the chains and mega markets. It’s not easy, especially when you compare his prices to those of the larger stores. You’ll see there about the same, sometimes even a little less. But don’t wait to long, because Todd fears they to may go the way of most store’s like his.

But for now however, you can still enjoy a slice of Americana in your hometown.