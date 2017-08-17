Rensselaer County Legislature

The District 5 Report From Legislators Brownell And Wysocki

Highlights of the August 8, legislative meeting:

At our August meeting we passed a resolution in support of changes to the 2018 Farm Bill as recommended by members of the New York State Congressional Delegation to improve protections for dairy farmers. Dairy farming is a vital part of Rensselaer County’s economy and we are proud to support our dairy farmers.

We also passed a resolution to sell a piece of county owned property in the Village of Hoosick Falls to the Village for the back taxes owed on the property. The Village received a grant that covered the cost of the back taxes and is going to build a pump station on the property for an updated water and sewer project.

We authorized a contract between the Rensselaer County Department of Health and the Cornell Cooperative Extension to use grant funding to pay for the Childhood Lead Poisoning Primary Prevention Program. This program identifies and corrects lead based paint hazards in high risk housing.

We also voted to approve appropriations of $101,691 for programs run by the Rensselaer County Department of Youth. These county wide programs are an integral part of our youth development and delinquency prevention programs.

The Legislature also passed a resolution honoring Rensselaer County veteran Colonel Peter Goebel for his service to our country. A 1981 graduate of West Point, Colonel Goebel served in the United States Army until his retirement in 2012. We are grateful for his service.

The next regular monthly meeting of the Rensselaer County Legislature is Wednesday, September 13. Residents are welcome to contact us at the legislative offices by writing to the Rensselaer County Legislature, 1600 7th Avenue, Troy NY 12180 or by e-mailing us via the official legislative website at www.rensselaercounty.org.