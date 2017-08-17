Liberty Memorial Park Dedicated

by Steve Bradley

On a beautiful Saturday morning and early afternoon, about 50 people left the Hoosick Falls Community Church, led by the Patriot Guard on motorcycles, and walked up Hill Road to St. Mary’s Cemetery at 10 am.

Gail Smith, Joyce Brewer and Tom McMartin, who were instrumental in all aspects of the day, had everything planned and things moved along smoothly throughout the entire event.

After arriving in the cemetery, the group did a ceremony honoring two servicemen who died during their service. The flag raising lasted about 40 minutes and was interesting to watch the entire time.

After the ceremony the group returned and reunited inside the church where video was shown of the travels of the Liberty flag was and along with speakers, among whom were members of the Herb Anderson family. Liberty Park is built in Mr. Anderson’s memory. This entire segment of the proceeding was very touching. Paige Kwasniak summed up her feeling by saying, “I cried the entire time.”

At the end of the indoor portion of the event, everyone once again moved outside and made the short walk over to the new Memory Park. The Liberty Memorial Park is located on the west side of upper Maple Grove Cemetery and can easily be seen while entering or exiting the village via Hill Road. Shari Hand sang to open the proceedings. During the dedication ceremony a flag of each branch of the service was raised, after being transferred by a serviceman of the branch, including Jack VanDerKar (Coast Guard), Herb Loretan (Air Force) and Alex Bugbee (Marines), to a Patriot Guard member. The Guard member then placed the flag on the transport ropes and raised that flag The music of that branch was played by the Hoosick Falls Community Band.

A roll call was read naming each of the 102 Town of Hoosick servicemen who died in service to their country, accompanied by the ringing of a bell for each man. You can “Adopt a Serviceman” by purchasing the detailed cross that bears his name, when and where he died, and the war he was serving in. People are encouraged to share the $200 cost with others. Contact Tom McMartin (686-5075), Gail Smith (686-9888) or Joyce Brewer (258-5772) for more details.

The public is encouraged to visit the park. Stand there to take it in, or sit on the Oscar Anderson bench to reflect and enjoy the view, while giving thanks to the servicemen who gave their lives so we could enjoy the liberty we do, and give thanks to the people who made the park possible. At the very least, take a moment and pull over and enjoy the sight. It’s a place that has a special feeling.