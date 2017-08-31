Front Page / You are here: Home Front Page / Hoosick Falls Man Accused Of Stealing A Car For The Second Time In Two Months

Hoosick Falls Man Accused Of Stealing A Car For The Second Time In Two Months

By Doug La Rocque

NY State Police, in conjunction with Village Police, said 33-year-old Edward Cook of First Street has been arrested and charged once again with stealing a car in the Village of Hoosick Falls, this time off High St. He has also been implicated by police in a car theft in July. That vehicle turned up across the state line in Bennington, VT. The most recent theft also involves a larceny from the Sunoco Gas Station on Route 7 in Pittstown. Troopers said he was the driver of the vehicle involved.

This is not Mr. Cook’s first brush with the law. According to court records, he was charged in March of 2016 with stealing a vehicle out of Hoosick Falls, again crossing into Bennington, where he was convicted of robbing a gas station and crashing the vehicle into a tree during his escape. Cook pled guilty to felony burglary and received a one to three year suspended sentence, along with two years of probation.

Cook now faces charges in Hoosick Falls that include grand larceny, possessing stolen property and obstruction. State Police have charged him with felony possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny. Following his arraignment in Hoosick Falls Village Court he was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.