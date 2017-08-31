Friday, September 1, 2017

Hoosick Falls Girl Scout Troop 1234 Goes To New York City

August 31, 2017 

Hoosick Falls Girl Scouts from Troop 1234 Erin Yeung, Alex Hakala, Charlie Frier, Madeline Yeung and Emily Yeung visited the Statue of Liberty. The girls used their profits from cookie sales to sponsor their trip. They took a train into the city and hopped onto the subway to Battery Park.
They explored Liberty Island and Ellis Island. They finished their day exploring Time Square. The girls were able to enjoy their day with the help of their parents and Grandma Dee as chaperones.

 

