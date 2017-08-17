Grafton Town Board Action

After Several Years Of Debate, Changes To Grafton’s Camping Law Are Near

By Doug La Rocque

Spearheaded by David Buckley, a local law that would allow the use of camping trailers on private land, outside of an approved campground, was given its first reading at the August 14 Monday night Grafton Town Board meeting. The Board then set 6:30 pm on September 11 as the date for the public hearing on the proposed law, just prior to their next regular meeting.

Local Law # 1 of 2017 would allow one camping trailer on private property, provided the lot was one acre or greater, and the application for the camper was approved by the building inspector. Previously, any such applications required a variance be granted by the Town Board. The new law also outlaws the dumping of any sewage or greywater on the property, and requires all state rules and regulations concerning such camper use be followed.

Buckley first brought forth the proposed change nearly three years ago, to the previous Town Board. The merits of the change have been debated on and off since that time. Councilwoman Allison Kirchner helped draft the new law and sent it to Town Attorney Sal Ferlazzo for technical approval. Now that it has been returned, the Board voted to move forward with it. Buckley took the time during public comment to praise the action, as did Barbara Messenger, a member of that former Town Board who also supported the proposal.

Repairs On The Way

For Dunham Road

Highway Superintendent Herb Hasbrouck told the Board Grafton will receive $160,000 dollars in Consolidated Highway Improvement Project (CHIPs) this year, more than expected. He said after talking with the Board’s highway committee (Councilwoman Kirchner and Councilman Eric Buckley) it was decided the funds would first be applied to Dunham Road, the site of a newly opened business and a road whose condition has generated numerous complaints. According to Hasbrouck, it will be reclaimed, a process that grinds the old road and uses that as the base for new pavement. Councilman Buckley confirmed that the ditching will also be completed and shrubbery along the road cut back. He tells The Eastwick Press “I want it done one road at a time and I want it done right.” If there are any remaining funds after the Dunham Road project, several other roads in the Town were discussed as also needing attention. The one that came up the most was Jay Hakes Road, as well as the bridge on that road. Councilman Buckley also thanked the Highway Superintendent for his quick action on a problem that arose on Mill Road. He told those gathered, “it was fixed the very next day.”

Hasbrouck told the Board he is in discussion with the Federal Emergency Management Authority, and expects to receive funds for dealing with the March 14 blizzard, as well as possibly for work required after the July 1 rainstorm, that created washouts on several town roads. Asked about the new stainless steel dump body to replace a worn out unit on one of the department’s tandem trucks, Hasbrouck said “it has been ordered, but don’t expect to see it until sometime in September or October.” The Board approved the $47,000 plus purchase last month.

Questions Arise

About The Bid For

The New Ambulance

Grafton Rescue Squad Captain Joe Allain asked the Board why no one responded to his e-mails concerning the status of a bid for a vehicle to replace the squad’s aging ambulance. Supervisor Ingrid Gundrum said she never received it, as did Councilman Mike Crandall. Councilwoman Kirchner said there may have been something on her private mail, but not her town e-mail account, as did Councilman Buckley. Supervisor Gundrum assured Allain that while the state has allocated the $150,000 for the grant, it has not yet been received.

Kirchner said the bid has been written, and the language approved by the Town Attorney, but the Board said several months ago, the bid would not be released until the money was in hand. Buckley said he “was leery to respond,” given the fact a previous bid issued a year ago, had to be withdrawn because of possible vendor input into its makeup.

Allain also read a letter about the difficulties of providing emergency services in rural areas. He said that in light of the difficulties ambulance corps are having recruiting new volunteers, the New York State Legislature is considering reducing the level of certification needed, allowing ambulances to perhaps respond with first aid qualified personnel, but not necessarily an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Allain said he is opposed to this. He does feel the increasing amount of training needed to become a EMT is a detriment to recruiting new volunteers, but does not feel reducing the certifications for responders is the answer. In his report for the month of July, Captain Allain said they responded to seven calls, were unable to field a crew twice, and received mutual aid from the Mohawk Ambulance Service and once from the Bennington, Vermont Rescue Squad, for which they were billed $250. The Rescue Squad has also done a number of standbys recently, some as long as 12 hours at a stretch.

Supervisor Gundrum also revisited the issue of cable service for some residents on the north side of the town, an area not completed when Time Warner, now Spectrum, installed the service. Gundrum said she has been in contact with the company, and they would like a list of people who have not yet been offered service so it may be addressed. She is asking anyone still without service to contact the town hall, preferably by e-mail to graftonsecretary@albany.twcbc

Departmental Reports

Building and Codes Enforcement Officer Tom Withcuskey reported 42 new building permits out to date, with 35 still remaining from last year. He also told the Board the recent changes in New York State law that do not allow any unregistered vehicles on private property, save for car dealers and repair shops, is being revisited by the state legislature after a sea of complaints around the state. He said they are looking at rolling back the regulations to allow at least one such vehicle.

Library Director Ronnie Tatro announced several new programs coming to the Grafton Community Library, including one that would offer tutoring for students having academic problems. A list of all these and current programs is on the library’s web site.

Tatro also announced that she has resigned her position effective August 31st, to accept a similar position in Potsdam, NY. The Board thanked her for all see has done for the library and wished her well in her new position.

The summer youth program has wrapped up, something Supervisor Gundrum called amazingly successful, and thanked Noelle Goyer for all her hard work. Pictures of the program and the activities have been posted daily on Facebook. Dog Control Officer Vicky Burdick reported 12 calls last month, including one for three potbellied pigs, that was turned over to the Sheriff’s Department. The Board and the audience thanked her for all she did for a stray dog that went unclaimed. “Stuffles,” as they named it, was well cared for, and looking for a home when he suddenly turned sick and died. In her role as Town Clerk, Burdick reported she took in $4586.50 in July, and asked the Board what they would like her to do if she sees another instance of dumping at the recycling station after hours. The Board advised her to call law enforcement, as this is considered a theft of services.

The State Park reported their new Welcome Center is looking at an opening in October, that they now have their own recycling containers and will no longer be using the Grafton Recycling Center, and that Bark & Brew returns September 23. The Board approved the payment of $51,585 in July bills, and adjourned the meeting in memory of Stuffles.