Folk Tales And Tragedies Of Petersburgh

Submitted By Mary Lou Walters

The fundraiser for the projector and screen for the Petersburgh Veterans’ Memorial Community Center was a huge success. Audrey Bartus shared wonderful folk tales and Peter Schaaphok, the town historian, shared a variety of unknown stories about Petersburgh. Some were funny, some very sad and some very startling. The history of Petersburgh is truly remarkable. Many who attended said they could have listened all night. It is the hope of all that others will share their stories and Peter will return to make our history come alive again.

The covered dishes were delicious and the donations were very generous. The 50/50 was won by David Greene who donated it back. With that the night’s income rose to $304. That is enough to buy a gently used projector from the Grafton Community Church with some left over to put toward our screen fund.

The next fundraiser will be with New England folk singer Tom Abdow and contemporary songwriter Elenya Hagenah. They will be singing some of their own story songs, including contemporary folk-rock, jazz and classically influenced original pieces and some well known favorites. These fine artists have donated their time to benefit PVMCC’s cause.

CDs of Tom Abdow’s and Elenya Hagenah’s songs are still in the recording and production stages, and CD singles may be available for sale at the show.

This much anticipated concert will be Saturday, September 23. The doors will open at 5:30 pm. Bring a covered dish to share for a 6 pm supper together. Then the concert will commence at 7 pm. The suggested donation is $5 per couple or $10 per family.

Lewis Stevens continues to coordinate this and is available at 518-658-0136 for questions or offers of other performers.