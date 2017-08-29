Checking Out The Solar Eclipse At Berlin High School

Students and teachers gathered in the high school cafeteria this past Monday for a little food and a little solar viewing. Of course, the prime message was do not look directly at the eclipse unless you have protective eye ware, or made one of many different versions of a home viewing kit.

These required poking a pin hole in one side of a box or tube, putting something like aluminum foil on the inside opposite the hole, pointing the hole at the sun and watching safely from inside the box or through a viewing hole. One suggestion for multiple viewing was to tape a Ritz cracker over the hole. Most said it didn’t work so well, but made for fine eating when the eclipse was through.