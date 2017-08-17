Charlie Passes

by Steve Bradley

Charlie Weeden – coach, mentor, reliable helper and confidante to young people for years, passed away on Sunday, August 13. He was 69.

Charlie was head coach for softball and was involved in one way or another in almost every sport held at HFCS or in the town of Hoosick since the 1960s.

As softball coach, his players loved him. He played to win, but it had to be fun along the way. He never lost his temper and everything was a learning moment. Stephany Bradley, who played for Charlie and graduated in 2012, summed up current and former players feelings saying, “I cried for Charlie three times today, I just feel so bad.”

Charlie would help out anyone. He was always available to answer a call for whatever help was needed. He umpired youth league games, ran mens softball leagues, ran the clock at the HFCS boys basketball games, was assistant coach for HFCS football and basketball. If you attended a sporting event at HFCS, chances were Charlie was on the field or court somewhere.

Most of all, he put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces.

We’re gonna miss you Charlie.