Celebrating The Only Stephentown On Earth

By Doug La Rocque

You can travel the world and the seven seas, looking for another Stephentown, but you won’t find it. For nestled in the Southeast corner of Rensselaer County is the only Stephentown on Earth.” And this past weekend, residents of the iconic community were ready to celebrate and let the world know just how unique their town is. From a bring your own picnic dinner and listening to the music of the Hill Hollow Band on Friday evening, to Sunday’s Corkscrew Rail Trial Race, events were well planned out and well attended.

The highlight of the weekend was the unveiling of the new signs to be placed at the entrances to the town, letting you know you are now in the only Stephentown on earth. It’s actually a return of the signage that many years ago adorned the roadways and was brought back the Celebrate Stephentown committee.

At the August 18 ceremony, Town Supervisor Larry Eckhardt said “here in Stephentown, age relives fond remembrances of our storied past – and here youth has the opportunity to tackle challenges, experience the rural ambiance and live out the promise of a great future for themselves, their families and their friends. This sign is dedicated to the hard work, ideals and sacrifice of the residents of the past and also dedicated to the hope that our town will always be a source of joy and inspiration to a new generation of residents and to all the world. After all – we are “the only Stephentown on Earth.”

Some of the many events around the town included a sale on books at “ Down in Denver Books” in Stephentown Center. Guided hikes with the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance, an Open House at St. Joseph’s Church, a town wide tag sales at Gardner’s Field, back packs filled with school supplies given away each night by Gardner’s Ice Cream, and therapeutic horseback riding demonstrations at the Emerald-Glen Equestrian.

Sunday brought the afore mentioned trail race and walk, and ice cream social at the Berkshire Mountain House, an artist exhibition featuring local artist Grace Zema at Zema’s Nursery, as well as melon tasting at the Berry Patch.

Celebrate Stephentown was created and organized by the Stephentown Memorial Library and by it’s President Scott Menhinick. The Library also hosted a Book Festival on Saturday and Stories of Stephentown on Sunday.