Celebrating The Only Stephentown On Earth

 More Than 30 Different Venues Take Part 
By Doug La Rocque 
You can travel the world and the seven seas, looking for another Stephentown, but you won’t find it. For nestled in the Southeast corner of Rensselaer County is the only Stephentown on Earth.” And this past weekend, residents of the iconic community were ready to celebrate and let the world know just how unique their town is. From a bring your own picnic dinner and listening to the music of the Hill Hollow Band on Friday evening, to Sunday’s Corkscrew Rail Trial Race, events were well planned out and well attended.

Town Supervisor Larry Eckhardt addresses those gathered at the Stephentown Town Hall while Highway Superintendent Aldi Goodermote finishes the unvieling of the new sign. The ceremony kicked off a weekend full of festivities throughout Stephentown. Photo by Doug La Rocque

The highlight of the weekend was the unveiling of the new signs to be placed at the entrances to the town, letting you know you are now in the only Stephentown on earth. It’s actually a return of the signage that many years ago adorned the roadways and was brought back the Celebrate Stephentown committee.

Dale Ila Riggs of the Berry patch refills the melon sampling plates out front of her Route 22 stand on Sunday. Along with Husband Don Miles they offer a wide variety of vegetables, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries as well as honey and maple syrup products. Ms. Riggs also serves as President of the New York State Berry Growers Association. Photo by Doug La Rocque

At the August 18 ceremony, Town Supervisor Larry Eckhardt said “here in Stephentown, age relives fond remembrances of our storied past – and here youth has the opportunity to tackle challenges, experience the rural ambiance and live out the promise of a great future for themselves, their families and their friends. This sign is dedicated to the hard work, ideals and sacrifice of the residents of the past and also dedicated to the hope that our town will always be a source of joy and inspiration to a new generation of residents and to all the world. After all – we are “the only Stephentown on Earth.”

Enjoying the Ice Cream Social and the spectacular views from atop the Berkshire Mountain House. The social followed the 5k Corkscrew Trail Run, though the event was open to all, like this couple. They admitted to The Eastwick News they found a short cut, skipped the run and went straight toward the ice cream. With temperatures in the low 80’s and umbrellas covering the seats on the deck, who could blame them.

Some of the many events around the town included a sale on books at “ Down in Denver Books” in Stephentown Center. Guided hikes with the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance, an Open House at St. Joseph’s Church, a town wide tag sales at Gardner’s Field, back packs filled with school supplies given away each night by Gardner’s Ice Cream, and therapeutic horseback riding demonstrations at the Emerald-Glen Equestrian.

Louise Hendry is shown here behind the counter at Down in Denver Books in Stepehentown Center. The Scotland native purchased the store in 2015 and took part in Celebrate Stephentown all weekend at both the library and in her store Photo by Doug La Rocque

Sunday brought the afore mentioned trail race and walk, and ice cream social at the Berkshire Mountain House, an artist exhibition featuring local artist Grace Zema at Zema’s Nursery, as well as melon tasting at the Berry Patch.
Celebrate Stephentown was created and organized by the Stephentown Memorial Library and by it’s President Scott Menhinick. The Library also hosted a Book Festival on Saturday and Stories of Stephentown on Sunday.

