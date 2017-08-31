Looking At Land Use Regulations And Filling Water Commissioners Jobs

By Doug La Rocque

At the request of the Planning Board, the Berlin Town Board in July took up the issue of amending the 1988 Land Use Regulations so a public hearing would not be required on some minor lot line adjustments. They were informed, however; they could not make the change without first holding a public hearing. At a brief workshop meeting last Thursday, August 24, the Board went along with Supervisor Rob Jaeger’s idea that all department heads involved with the land use regulations get together, and decide if they would like to see any other amendments as well. Jaeger told the Board he thinks it makes the most sense to do them all at one time. The Board agreed and will wait to hear back from the various departments as to any other changes.

By the end of the year both of Berlin’s Water Commissioners will have left their jobs. District # 1 boss Len Clapp told the Board back in December he would be retiring from his post at the end of the season. District # 2 Commissioner Jim Winn informed the Board earlier this month that he too would not return to his job next year. That left the Board with two seats to fill, or does it? One of the topics of discussion during the workshop, was whether or not it makes more sense to combine the jobs into one town water commissioner. No decision was made, but it will be looked at during coming meetings.

Supervisor Jaeger also reminded the Board it’s budget season, and that letters have gone out to all department heads, requesting their proposed spending plans for 2018. That brought about the end to a brief workshop. The Board next meets in regular session on Thursday, September 14.