By Doug La Rocque

Principal Planner Jean Loewenstein was once again before the Berlin Planning Board on Thursday, August 24, to talk about what she labeled as a number of questions and discrepancies in the last Environmental Assessment Form (EAF) presented by the Aquafarm’s Engineering Consulting Firm of Baton & Loquidice. She brought forth a number of small errors, what she said may well be typos, but also had a number of questions about the July form as it relates to the previous form received in June. One of the more major issues identified by Loewenstein concerned the amount of sanitary waste the facility will generate. Much of the effluent produced by the fish houses will be used in the lettuce growing process but Loewenstein is looking for a more specific breakdown. She also talked about needing a dedicated truck entrance, lighting (in particular the reddish glow from the greenhouses), the discharge of emissions from various sources into the air, and what kind of residual smell might emanate from the fish cleaning facility. The amount of actual acreage that the expansion will cover is another discrepancy pointed out by Loewenstein, noting the original application listed it at 220 acres but the most recent EAF lists that total as 165 acres. One other question she wanted a better answer to involved the use of insecticides and pesticides, how much and what kind.

The Board agreed with her expressed concerns and asked her to send a letter to Barton & Loguidice for the clarifications. While not the lead agency in the overall SEQR review (the Town Board is), the Planning Board is charged with reviewing the process and making a recommendation to the Town Board. Loewenstein is employed by the consulting firm Clough Harbour. Her services to the town will be paid for under law, by the SAFE corporation, the owners of the aquafarm.

The Board also held a public hearing on the proposed minor lot line adjustment involving Illan Levy’s wish to sell 2 acres of his land to William Gilbert. There were no speakers, and the motion was approved. It was this application that started a question as to whether a public hearing on such a minor adjustment was really necessary. Surveyor Fred Healy’s contention was that it was not, indicating no other town in the county does so. He was informed however, that it is still a requirement in Berlin that was put into the town’s Land Use Regulations back in 1988. The Planning Board asked the Town Board to consider changing the regulation, but the Town Board was informed by Town Attorney Don Tate, it could only be done so by first introducing an amendment to the regulations, and holding a public hearing on the change. The Town Board has indicated it is in favor of making that change, if there is no opposition.

The Planning Board next meets September 28.