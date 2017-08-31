Announcing The 5th Annual Hoosick Falls, NY  Walter A. Wood Tractor & Agriculture Show

submitted by Kevin O’Malley

This unique celebration of tractors features antique and rare tractors and vintage farm equipment. The major focus of the 5th. annual Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agricultural Show is on antique and older tractors, but modern equipment is welcome too. The tractor show will take place on Saturday, September 30 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm in Wood Memorial Park in the Hoosick Falls New York, the historic home of the Walter A. Wood Reaping and Mowing Machine Company.

The Burton Luke tractor parade kicks off at 10 am and will include many different kinds of tractors in every color. Preparations are already under way, with the application period now open for vendors, antique and unique tractors, hit-and-miss engines, horse drawn equipment, and other agricultural equipment.

Applications are now being accepted from tractor clubs and individuals from near and far who are interested in displaying their tractors and farm equipment at the event. All spaces are outside, and power is available if needed.

With a $50 donation, each sponsor will have their logo on all of the event advertising and promotional materials, and on the collectible t-shirt. Become a sponsor of this increasingly popular festival celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage.

Food, merchandise, antique and farm equipment vendors are also encouraged to submit applications.

Applications are due by Thursday, September 25. They are available by contacting Kevin O’Malley by phone at 518-894-5035, or by emailing Kevin at hoosickkid@gmail.com or Greg Morin at gregmorin41@yahoo.com . You can also pick up an application at JC Tractor Repair and Restoration, located at 191 Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Please make checks out to Kevin O’Malley/ WAW Tractor Show, and mail to Kevin O’Malley 42 Rogers Avenue, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to show off your farm equipment or support this exciting event. The 2017 Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show is a great way to experience the history of agriculture in our area.