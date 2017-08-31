A Pair Of Wins Highlight The Week For The Hoosick Falls Golfers

A pair of wins and a close loss for the Hoosick Falls Golf Team this past week. The Panthers opened play with a 4 1/2 to 1/2 win over the Tamarac Bengals. Ryan Bloomer was medalist with a round of 38 (9 holes), Matthew Smith, Conner Smith and Brady Hathaway also posted wins in individual competition. Miles Smith tied Tamarac’s Jacob Swanson. One day later Saratoga Catholic edged out the Panthers 3-2 in a match played at the Hoosick Falls Country Club. Matthew Smith and Miles Smith each posted wins for Hoosick Falls. Matthew Smith and Ryan Bloomer tied for medalist on the day with rounds of 37 each.

Another home match up, this time against Greenwich on August 28. The Panthers posted a 4-1 win knocking Greenwich from the undefeated ranks. Ryan Bloomer, Matthew Smith, Connor Smith and Stephanie Merwin were victorious for Hoosick Falls. Ryan Bloomer was again the medalist with a round of 35. The Panthers now sport a 4-1 record on the year.