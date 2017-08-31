A Busy Night For The Grafton Planning Board

By Doug La Rocque

Three town residents came before the Board Monday, August 21 with a lot line adjustment and two minor subdivisions. Raymond Dufour wants to combine a 1.9 acres’ parcel with his currently owned 8.13 acres at 245 Madonna Lake Road. Old Road resident Eileen Boomhower is asking the board to allow her to split her 26.75-acre property, as it is divided by the road. Three acres with a house on it would become one parcel, the remaining 24 acres on the other side of the road would remain unimproved at this time. The property is located at 114 Old Road.

Alex Bassey also appeared that night. He is asking the Board to allow him to combine two parcels of land at 51 Claus Road, and looking for a change of use as well. Bassey wants to operate a custom woodworking business on the property.

The Board accepted all the applications, and set public hearings on them just prior to their next regular meeting, on Monday, September 18.