15-Year Old Captures 32nd Annual “Run For The Roses”

By Doug La Rocque

Spencer Daley of Troy was first across the finish line this past Sunday, August 13 in the yearly 5K run at Grafton Lakes State Park, in a time of 19:39, edging out Rob Van Der Kar of Averill Park by a mere two seconds.

The top female finisher was 20-year old Janelle Rothacker of Ballston Spa, in a time of 20:11. 14-year old Collin Douglas, a member of the Berlin High School Cross Country team, was fourth overall. 19-year old Serena Rizzo of Petersburgh was the top local female runner.

Almost all the members of this year’s cross country team took part in the race, as did their coach, Josh Santarcangelo, many among the race’s top finishers.

The race is held each year to benefit the Grafton Community Library. This year there were 189 participants overall, 148 runners, 25 in the Kid’s Fun Run and 16 walkers.