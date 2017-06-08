Rensselaer County Republican Committee Backs Grafton’s Chris Meyer For County Executive
June 8, 2017 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
Democrats Have No Candidate As Yet
By Doug La Rocque
At its gathering this past Saturday, The Rensselaer County Republican Committee formally endorsed current Deputy County Executive Chris Meyer to replace his retiring boss Kathy Jiminio.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register