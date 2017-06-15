Two People Escape Serious Injury Following Motorcycle Mishap On The Taconic Trail

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

June 15, 2017 

By Doug La Rocque

Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man and a woman were very lucky to have walked away from Sunday morning’s accident on Route 2 in Petersburgh with just some significant cuts and scrapes.[/private]

The pair of motorcyclists were eastbound just past Babcock Rd, when the male rider veered too far to the right, lost control in the gravel on the side of the road, and veered back across Route 2 in front of the female rider.  The investigating deputy said she does not think the two bikes actually struck each other, as both riders dumped their motorcycles in a successful attempt to avoid the collision.   Neither rider suffered life threatening injuries, and were transported by the Petersburgh Rescue Squad to Troy’s Samaritan Hospital.

Members of the Petersburgh Ambulance Squad and Fire Department help load one of the victims of Sunday’s accident into the ambulance for transport. Photo by Doug La Rocque

The deputy said she did not plan to issue any traffic citations, calling it an unfortunate mishap.  Traffic along the stretch of road leading to Massachusetts was reduced to a single alternating lane during the accident and subsequent investigation.

State Police, the Petersburgh Fire Department and the Mohawk Ambulance Service also responded to the scene. [/private]

