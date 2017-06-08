Saturday, June 10, 2017

Community Informational Meeting Regarding PFOA Updates

June 8, 2017 

On Monday, June 19, there will be an informational meeting and public availability session to update the community on the ongoing investigation and remediation efforts in the Hoosick Falls area.  The meeting will be held at Hoosick Falls Central School, beginning at 6 pm.

