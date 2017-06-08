Community Informational Meeting Regarding PFOA Updates
June 8, 2017 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
On Monday, June 19, there will be an informational meeting and public availability session to update the community on the ongoing investigation and remediation efforts in the Hoosick Falls area. The meeting will be held at Hoosick Falls Central School, beginning at 6 pm.
