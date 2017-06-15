Motorcyclist Collides With School Bus

A Massachusetts motorcylist drifted out of his lane and into an oncoming school bus last Thursday on Petersburgh Junction Road.

No one on the bus, driven by Leo Surdam, was injured.

The same can’t be said for the cyclist, who suffered numerous broken bones and other injuries. He was taken to the helicopter landing area at Hoosac School and then transported to Albany Memorial Hospital via the helicopter. The Town of Hoosick and Petersburgh Rescue Squads, the Hoosick and Petersburgh fire departments and NYS Police responded to the scene.