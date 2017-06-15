Hoosick Falls Cancer Study Finds No Increase in PFOA-Related Cancers Over A 20 Year Period
June 15, 2017 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
by Alex Brooks
The New York State Department of Health has completed and released a study of cancer incidence in Hoosick Falls. It found no statistically significant elevations of cancer incidence for any of the cancer types associated with PFOA exposure.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register