Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Hoosick Falls Cancer Study Finds No Increase in PFOA-Related Cancers Over A 20 Year Period

June 15, 2017 by 

by Alex Brooks

The New York State Department of Health has completed and released a study of cancer incidence in Hoosick Falls. It found no statistically significant elevations of cancer incidence for any of the cancer types associated with PFOA exposure.

