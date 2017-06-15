Center For Nursing And Rehabilitation Seeks Takeover By Southwestern Vermont Medical
June 15, 2017 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
Center For Nursing And Rehabilitation Seeks Takeover By Southwestern Vermont Medical
CNR Board President Asks Loan Forgiveness From Village Trustees
by Alex Brooks
Greg Laurin, President of the Board of the Center For Nursing and Rehabilitation (formerly the Hoosick Falls Health Center) came to the Village of Hoosick Falls Trustees Meeting and asked for their consent to have the Center taken over by Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, and for forgiveness of a loan the Center owes to the Village.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register
You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register