Village of Hoosick Falls Board Action
May 18, 2017 by eastwickpress
Village Secures $220,000 To Pay Its Debts
By Jackolyn Houghton
Mayor Robert Allen said at the Hoosick Falls Village Board meeting on Tuesday, May 9 that $220,000 has been received from the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) to help pay the Village’s bills for lawyers and engineers incurred dealing with the PFOA crisis.
