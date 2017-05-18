Petersburgh Town Board
Town Hall Boiler And Water System Control Module Both Die Abruptly
by Alex Brooks
Petersburgh Supervisor Alan Webster said the boiler for the heating system in the Town Hall “died,” and will need to be replaced. He said someone from Main Care will be coming on Friday May 19 to discuss options and provide some pricing.
