Hoosick Falls CSD Valedictorian, Salutatorian, And Top Scholars in the Class of 2017
May 11, 2017 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
The Hoosick Falls Central School District has announced the top ten students for the Class of 2017. Each of these students has displayed academic excellence and the district congratulates them for their hard work and commitment to academics.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register