Monday, May 22, 2017

Berlin Town Board Action

May 18, 2017 

Berlin Completes Transfer Of The Watipi Building To The Taconic Valley American Legion, Pending Possible Referendum

By Doug La Rocque

Following a public hearing at which there were no speakers, the Berlin Town Board gave its unanimous blessing to Local Law # 1, which officially transfers the ownership of the one-time rail station to American Legion Post # 937.

