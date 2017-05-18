Berlin Town Board Action
May 18, 2017 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
Berlin Completes Transfer Of The Watipi Building To The Taconic Valley American Legion, Pending Possible Referendum
By Doug La Rocque
Following a public hearing at which there were no speakers, the Berlin Town Board gave its unanimous blessing to Local Law # 1, which officially transfers the ownership of the one-time rail station to American Legion Post # 937.
