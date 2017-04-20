Stephentown Town Board Action
April 20, 2017 by David Flint
Library Director Laurenne Teachout Has Resigned
by David Flint
Disc Jam is returning to Stephentown. Festival Organizer Anthony Scavone was present at the Town Board meeting on Monday, April 17 to formally announce that the Festival, that combines a music fest with a disc golf tournament and camping in the woods, will be held on Neil Gardner’s property starting on Thursday afternoon, June 8 and ending at 6 pm on Sunday, June 11.
