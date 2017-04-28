Rensselaer County Legislature
Legislature Installs New Sound and Recording System At A Fraction of Estimated Cost
Monthly Meetings Now Available On-Line
submitted by Rich Crist
Meetings of the Rensselaer County Legislature will now be accessible via the Internet after an upgrade of the Legislature’s recording system, which was done at a fraction of earlier estimates, Chair of the Legislature Stan Brownell and Legislator Kelly Hoffman announced.
