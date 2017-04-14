Wednesday, April 19, 2017

You are here: Home / Front Page / Local News / Rensselaer County Legislature

Rensselaer County Legislature

April 14, 2017 by · Leave a Comment 

Legislature Achieves Savings Of $166,000 In 2016

Submitted by Rich Crist

The Rensselaer County Legislature ended 2016 just over $166,000 under budget thanks to careful budgeting and reasonable reduction of expenses, Chair of the Legislature Stan Brownell and Vice Chair for Finance Phil Danaher announced.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register

Filed under Local News, Rensselaer County · Tagged with

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!