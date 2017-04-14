Rensselaer County Legislature
April 14, 2017 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
Legislature Achieves Savings Of $166,000 In 2016
Submitted by Rich Crist
The Rensselaer County Legislature ended 2016 just over $166,000 under budget thanks to careful budgeting and reasonable reduction of expenses, Chair of the Legislature Stan Brownell and Vice Chair for Finance Phil Danaher announced.
