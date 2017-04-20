Friday, April 21, 2017

You are here: Home / Front Page / Local News / Berlin / Berlin Town Board Action

Berlin Town Board Action

April 20, 2017 by · Leave a Comment 

Berlin Town Board Action

Transfer Of The Watipi Building To The Taconic Valley American Legion Post Moves Another Step Closer

Extra Money For Roadwork Coming

By Doug La Rocque

The Taconic Valley Post # 937 has sent the Berlin Town Board a letter accepting their terms for the transfer, and by unanimous vote, the Board agreed to move forward with the local law required to complete the transaction. 

You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register

Filed under Berlin, Front Page · Tagged with

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!