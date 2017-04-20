Berlin Town Board Action
April 20, 2017 by eastwickpress
Transfer Of The Watipi Building To The Taconic Valley American Legion Post Moves Another Step Closer
Extra Money For Roadwork Coming
By Doug La Rocque
The Taconic Valley Post # 937 has sent the Berlin Town Board a letter accepting their terms for the transfer, and by unanimous vote, the Board agreed to move forward with the local law required to complete the transaction.
