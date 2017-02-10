Sunday, February 12, 2017

You are here: Home / Front Page / Local News / Berlin / President’s Week Activities At PVMCC

President’s Week Activities At PVMCC

February 10, 2017 by · Leave a Comment 

The Petersburgh Veteran’s Memorial Community Center is offering youth  events during the February Presidents week vacation.  These are sponsored through PVMCC’s funds from the Stewarts’ Grant and are open  to all youth in the community, not just Petersburgers.   All the events are  also open to parents, grandparents or other adults.

There are no charges for any of these events for children under 18. On Monday February 20, magician Scott Payne will be presenting a show of  illusions that are up to an adult level.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register

Filed under Berlin, Grafton, Petersburgh · Tagged with

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!