President’s Week Activities At PVMCC

The Petersburgh Veteran’s Memorial Community Center is offering youth events during the February Presidents week vacation. These are sponsored through PVMCC’s funds from the Stewarts’ Grant and are open to all youth in the community, not just Petersburgers. All the events are also open to parents, grandparents or other adults.

There are no charges for any of these events for children under 18. On Monday February 20, magician Scott Payne will be presenting a show of illusions that are up to an adult level.