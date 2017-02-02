Friday, February 3, 2017

You are here: Home / Front Page / Local News / Berlin / Aquafarm In Berlin Is Now In Production

Aquafarm In Berlin Is Now In Production

February 2, 2017 by · Leave a Comment 

Michael Pasternak, the Chief Executive Officer of SAFE Holdings, the company that owns the Sustainable Aquafarm (SAF) facility, told the Berlin Town Board on Thursday, January 26 that plans for a Planned Development District have stalled, and he has had to rethink the whole process.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register

Filed under Berlin, Front Page · Tagged with

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!