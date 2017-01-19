Petersburgh Water System Boil Water Order To Take Effect Soon And Last Until Well #2 Is Modified To Comply With Health Department Regulations
January 19, 2017 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
Work Needed On Water System Exceeds The Water District’s Means
by Alex Brooks
Petersburgh Water District Superintendent Ben Krahforst issued a boil water order for the Petersburgh municipal water system, to take effect as soon as the new carbon filtration system goes online and needs Well #2 to be turned on.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register