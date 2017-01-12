Friday, January 13, 2017

Hoosick Town Board Action

January 12, 2017 

Anna Brewer Presents Her Fitness Trail Project To Improve the Greenway

by Alex Brooks

Anna Brewer offered a presentation to the Town Board about her project  to make a fitness trail on the Hoosick River Greenway in Hoosick Falls.  This is her “Gold Award” project as a Hoosick Falls Ambassador Girl Scout.

