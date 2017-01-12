Friday, January 13, 2017

Hoosick Falls Mayor David Borge Will Not Run For Another Term

January 12, 2017 by · Leave a Comment 

by Alex Brooks

At the Village Board meeting on January 10, the Board set the time and place of the Village election, to be Tuesday March 21 at the Village Municipal Building, and while doing so Mayor David Borge announced that he will not be running for re-election.

