Hoosick Falls Mayor David Borge Will Not Run For Another Term
January 12, 2017 by eastwickpress
by Alex Brooks
At the Village Board meeting on January 10, the Board set the time and place of the Village election, to be Tuesday March 21 at the Village Municipal Building, and while doing so Mayor David Borge announced that he will not be running for re-election.
