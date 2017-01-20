Friday, January 20, 2017

Hoosick Falls Jr. / Sr. High School Announces Midterm And Regents Week Testing Schedule

January 20, 2017 

submitted by Brian Bushner

Hoosick Falls Jr. / Sr. High School midterm and Regents testing starts Tuesday, January 24 and runs through Friday, January 27, 2017. There will be no classes on these days for students in grades 7 to 12.

