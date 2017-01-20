Hoosick Falls Jr. / Sr. High School Announces Midterm And Regents Week Testing Schedule
January 20, 2017 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
submitted by Brian Bushner
Hoosick Falls Jr. / Sr. High School midterm and Regents testing starts Tuesday, January 24 and runs through Friday, January 27, 2017. There will be no classes on these days for students in grades 7 to 12.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register