Hoosick Falls Central School Tries To Engage The Public In Capital Project Planning

by Alex Brooks

At the December 15 meeting of the Hoosick Falls School Board, John Helft said two public meetings were held in December to present information about the Capital Project that is now in development and to solicit public comments on the project and what the priorities should be. He said only two  people showed up for these meetings.