Hoosick Falls Agreement With Saint-Gobain And Honeywell Available Online

January 12, 2017 by · Leave a Comment 

Village Board Set to Consider Its Approval At January 12 Public Meeting

Village of Hoosick Falls Press Release

An $850,000 agreement Village of Hoosick Falls officials have finalized with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and Honeywell International has been posted for public review on the Village website at www.villageofhoosickfalls.com.

