Village Of Hoosick Falls Board Action
December 22, 2016 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
Village Board Approves Site Plan For Expanded Cumberland Farms Store
by Alex Brooks
Attorney Stephanie Bitter attended the meeting on behalf of Cumberland Farms along with Scott Shearing of Bohler Engineering, with a site plan map showing plans for the renovation of the Hoosick Falls store incorporating the lot on which the former Elks building now stands.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register