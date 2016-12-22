Friday, December 23, 2016

You are here: Home / Front Page / Front Page / Village Of Hoosick Falls Board Action

Village Of Hoosick Falls Board Action

December 22, 2016 by · Leave a Comment 

Village Board Approves Site Plan For Expanded Cumberland Farms Store

by Alex Brooks

Attorney Stephanie Bitter attended the meeting on behalf of Cumberland Farms along with Scott Shearing of Bohler Engineering, with a site plan map showing plans for the renovation of the Hoosick Falls store incorporating the lot on which the former Elks building now stands. 

You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register

Filed under Front Page, Hoosick, Hoosick Falls · Tagged with

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!