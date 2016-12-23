St. Mary’s Second And Third Graders Visit New Skete

Saturday, December 24, 2016

December 23, 2016 

The second and third graders from St. Mary’s Academy in Hoosick Falls visited the nuns and monks of New Skete in anticipation of their cheesecake sale later in the school year.

Br. Gregory gave them a tour of the church and the puppy kennel and Fr. Christopher showed them how well Shiloh, the puppy they’ve been helping to socialize since September, is doing in her formal training. Then they visited the nuns and saw the very large machines and oven needed to bake all of the delicious cheesecakes they make weekly. It was an interesting visit and the children learned a lot! Photo courtesy of Nadia Christy.

