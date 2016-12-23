Grafton Planning Board Wraps Up Business For 2016
December 23, 2016 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
By Doug La Rocque
Following a public hearing at which there were no speakers, the Board voted unanimously to declare a negative environmental impact on the proposed 2 lot minor subdivision by William Proctor at 585 Madonna Lake Road. They then approved the proposal as well.
